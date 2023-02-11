The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Payments to certified kinship/relative caregivers and subsidized legal guardians of youth for approximately 2,300 children will be delayed by one week this month, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources said in a news release Friday.

Adoption subsidies are generally issued during the second week of the month, but for this month, they will be made this week.

