HUNTINGTON — On Saturday, Aug. 14, the Division 10A Key Club will be at Barboursville Park, Shelter No. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., collecting back-to-school supplies for children who may not be prepared for school.
The proceeds from this event will help children in foster care and in the community with the essentials needed to start the school year. The back-to-school supplies will be distributed at Children’s Home Society of WV, 203 6th Ave. in Huntington, on Monday, Aug. 16, beginning at 11 a.m., and will continue until all supplies have been disbursed.
This event is open to any child in need of back-to-school supplies.
The Division 10A Key Club is a part of the Kiwanis Family, which includes four high schools: Cabell Midland High School, Huntington High, St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and Winfield High School.
“It is our job, as part of the world’s largest community service organization, to serve our communities and schools in whatever ways we are able to,” said Kenzie Nottingham, lieutenant governor of the Division 10A Key Club, in a news release.
Diana Lucas, regional director of Children’s Home Society, said the group is excited to partner with the Key Club for the event.
“It warms my heart to see children helping children,” she said. “This has been a difficult time for folks, and it is our goal to help children and families thrive in any capacity that we can.”
Anyone who would like to help children in foster care with clothing, shoes or gift cards can contact Children’s Home Society at 681-378-2530. Donations are accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.