CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles says its services are currently offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage.
Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov to check the up-to-date alert box before they visit a regional office or try the online services portal.
The mainframe outage is projected to be resolved today, July 19, enabling the DMV to resume normal business services. Vehicle registration renewals and title work should be available this afternoon. Driver services, including license issuance, renewals, and testing, are expected to be operational later today.
DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience to West Virginians.
“Good customer service is our number one priority at DMV, and we understand the frustrations of our customers. We feel those same frustrations when we can’t offer the level of service and care that our customers deserve, due to circumstances beyond our control,” Frazier said in a news release. “One of my goals as Commissioner is to facilitate the upgrades needed to our mainframe technology so these outages become few and far between. As we work towards that, again please accept our apologies and know that we are working around the clock to make things better.”
For additional updates and information, visit the DMV website.
