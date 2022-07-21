The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Huntington DMV Regional Office is appointment-only Nov. 24 because of COVID-19-related exposures resulting in reduced staff in the office.

CHARLESTON — Two frequently requested DMV transactions will be available to West Virginians online and at kiosk locations, as a statewide mainframe outage continues to affect many of the state agency's services.

"I am happy to report that customers may now take advantage of our online services portal at dmv.wv.gov to do two of our most popular and requested transactions: vehicle registration renewal and driver's license renewal," DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said Thursday in a news release. "Additionally, these two services are available at all of our kiosk locations across the state."

