CHARLESTON — Two frequently requested DMV transactions will be available to West Virginians online and at kiosk locations, as a statewide mainframe outage continues to affect many of the state agency's services.
"I am happy to report that customers may now take advantage of our online services portal at dmv.wv.gov to do two of our most popular and requested transactions: vehicle registration renewal and driver's license renewal," DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier said Thursday in a news release. "Additionally, these two services are available at all of our kiosk locations across the state."
While the mainframe outage is still affecting services like title work and driver record updates, DMV is still trying to assist customers.
"Our offices are absolutely open to the public," said Frazier. "We are answering questions, reviewing documents, and helping customers the best we can until the mainframe is repaired."
DMV will continue to provide updates on their website as they become available.
