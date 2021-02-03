HUNTINGTON — Angela Dodson, a member of Marshall’s Journalism Hall of Fame and the first Black journalist to edit a section of The New York Times, will read from her book, “Remember the Ladies,” and discuss her life in Huntington at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.
The link to this virtual event is https://tinyurl.com/lyceum2321
Several copies of Dodson’s book will be given away during a drawing. Dr. Gayle Brazeau, dean of the School of Pharmacy, will read her favorite Maya Angelou poem. The School of Pharmacy is co-sponsoring this event, courtesy of Gayle and Daniel Brazeau.
Also co-sponsoring is Huntington Tri-State Branch, Association for the Study of African American Life and History.
Marshall University has several events planned in February to recognize Black History Month 2021, most of which will be virtual and observe all of the university’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.
Find the program for today's event here.