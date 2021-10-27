Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton speaks at an event where her organization, Imagination Library, donates the 100 millionth book, Parton’s “Coat of Many Colors,” to the Library of Congress collection Feb. 27, 2018, in Washington.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library book gifting program is expanding throughout Kentucky, the state’s Department of Education announced Tuesday.
With the goal of inspiring a love of reading, the voluntary program gifts books each month to children from infancy to 5 years old, free of charge to families, through funding shared by Parton, Kentucky’s state government and community partners.
“I’m so excited and want to thank everyone partnering with us to make more dreams come true for children and families in Kentucky,” Parton said.
State funding will help increase registration in existing Kentucky Imagination Library programs and find community partners to start new ones, the state said.
