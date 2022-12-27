HUNTINGTON — With Christmas now in the rear view mirror, many people may be taking down their holiday decorations for the year — especially if they included a live tree.
The City of Huntington offers the following free drop-off locations for disposal of Christmas trees:
Saint Cloud Commons upper parking lot
Harris Riverfront Park upper parking lot
Altizer Community Park
Former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard
Deitz Hollow drop-off site in Guyandotte
Parking lot of the old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road
Residents are discouraged from disposing of their Christmas trees with their household garbage because the sap can damage mechanical parts of the packer trucks.
No one is staffing the locations, as they are public parking lots. The Public Works Department will periodically pick up the trees at these locations when they are in those areas for household garbage pickup. Residents can drop off trees anytime between now and the end of January.
Before bringing a Christmas tree for disposal, make sure all the ornaments and lights are off. Do not bring artificial trees; instead, donate those to Goodwill or another thrift store.
In past years, the trees collected at these sites were used for fish habitats at Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes. It’s not yet confirmed if that will happen this year.
