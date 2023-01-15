The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On behalf of 157 full-time and 82 part-time staff, as well as 154 newspaper carriers, I thank you for your support over the past year and, for many of you, a lifetime of engagement with our products. I want to share with you what we accomplished last year and describe the news organization we want to create, with your help.

HD Media is a local ownership group representing 18 of the most astute business leaders and legal minds in West Virginia. They invested because they believe journalism and a community news source are essential to empower you, the citizen, to make our state and our communities places in which we all can take pride. I use the term citizen instead of reader or consumer because we have a damn high expectation that our journalism will help you make a difference. Looking back, in some respects, 2022 was the best year in our history, and, in others, perhaps the most challenging.

Doug Reynolds is the managing partner of HD Media.

