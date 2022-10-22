The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

The news media landscape is rapidly changing, and HD Media is leading the way. In this space, I’ve shared with you the challenges we face in our business. Now, I want to share with you the story of how we are rising to those challenges, providing you with a wider selection of exciting digital offerings, adding revenue drivers to help us maintain and enhance our history of journalistic excellence and working every day to become a more complete, more dynamic multimedia company.

First, we’ve added HD Media+, a one-of-a-kind free app that is helping usher in a new age of digital products in our market. We’ve seen a great response to our video and live-streaming products. Now, using HD Media+, you can watch anything and everything from us — sports, news, features and more — on your smartphone or smart TV.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you