CANNONSBURG, Ky. – All four lanes of U.S. 60 in Boyd County near the Kyova Mall at Cannonsburg, Kentucky, are blocked until further notice.
The road is shut down at mike marker 5, between Burger King and Whayne Supply, according to officials with District 9 of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Utility companies are responding, and emergency officials are on scene detouring traffic.
Eastbound U.S. 60 traffic is being diverted to Wolohan Drive to KY 3291 (Midland Trail), and westbound U.S. 60 traffic is being diverted to Midland Trail at the mall, officials said Wednesday morning.
Transportation officials said traffic connecting from Cannonsburg area to Ashland should seek alternative routes until further notice.
All Interstate 64 traffic connecting to Ashland, especially commercial traffic, should use Exit 191 at Catlettsburg, officials added.