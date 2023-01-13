Currently, a person dies every five minutes from an overdose in the United States amid an addiction crisis.
Tomorrow on “CBS Saturday Morning,” co-host Jeff Glor sits down with Dr. Rahul Gupta, the first physician to serve as director of the Office of National Drug Policy Control, for his first broadcast interview. A preview was posted on Twitter.
Gupta ran the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department from 2009 to 2014, and became the director of the West Virginia Bureau of Public Health in 2015, a position he held until 2018.
Gupta will discuss efforts to limit materials coming in from China to manufacture fentanyl in Mexico, which is then illegally smuggled into the United States. In the preview he says that China needs to be better held accountable.
Additionally, Gupta talks about drug treatment programs in prison and the possibility of expanding safe injection sites, where people can legally use drugs.
