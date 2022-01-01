HUNTINGTON — Now that the holidays are over, people might be wondering what to do with their live Christmas trees as they begin the process of taking down their seasonal decorations.
In the City of Huntington, several sites are available where residents can dispose of their live Christmas trees at no cost. The free drop-off locations are the upper parking lot at St. Cloud Commons; upper parking lot at Harris Riverfront Park; Altizer Community Park; the former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard; Deitz Hollow in Guyandotte; and the parking lot of the old League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road.
People are urged not to place their old Christmas trees out with their household garbage, as the sap from the trees can damage equipment on the trash packer trucks.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.