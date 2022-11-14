HUNTINGTON — Dutch Miller Chevrolet will be collecting new and gently used winter coats as part of a “100-Coat Challenge” to help benefit Harmony House, which provides basic resources and housing assistance to unhoused individuals.
The long-time Huntington car dealership began the coat drive Monday, and it will continue through Saturday, Nov. 19, at its 1100 Washington Ave., location.
Harmony House Director of Development and Community Engagement Ally Layman said in a news release the “100-coat” goal is no coincidence.
“We actively service over 100 unsheltered adult individuals in the Huntington area,” Layman said. “With the upcoming winter season, keeping vulnerable people safe is a paramount concern.”
Along with new or gently used adult jackets and coats, the following unused items will be accepted: winter hats, scarves, gloves and hand warmers.
Coats and other items can be dropped off at the front desk of the dealership between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Countdown signage will show how many items have been collected.
“We are always happy to assist vital community services, like the ones that Harmony House offers,” said Aaron Myers, general manager of Dutch Miller Chevrolet, in the release. “We are asking people to just reach back into their closets and help people in need as winter approaches."
