Dutch Miller Chevrolet will be collecting new and gently used winter coats as part of a “100-Coat Challenge” to help benefit Harmony House in Huntington. 

HUNTINGTON — Dutch Miller Chevrolet will be collecting new and gently used winter coats as part of a “100-Coat Challenge” to help benefit Harmony House, which provides basic resources and housing assistance to unhoused individuals.

The long-time Huntington car dealership began the coat drive Monday, and it will continue through Saturday, Nov. 19, at its 1100 Washington Ave., location.

