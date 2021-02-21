KENOVA -- A section of Interstate 64's eastbound lanes in the Kenova area (Exit 1) will be closed Monday morning to allow a large helicopter to cut down numerous trees in the effort to restore power and prevent future outages, according to the Kenova Police Department.
"As we continue to work through the many power outages and road closings, contractors working to restore and protect the power grid from further damage have found it necessary to cut away a number of fallen trees. Hundreds more trees are in danger of falling onto other power lines and creating even more problems and outages," the department said in a Facebook post.
The large helicopter is scheduled to land between 8 and 9 a.m. Monday at the former Kenova Elementary School property in the 1400 block of Oak Street. Parking and driving around the area will be restricted during landing and takeoff. The helicopter will refuel and then make its way to Interstate 64. The helicopter will work in an eastbound direction between 9 and 10 a.m.
"Further, this is a dangerous operation," the post read. "Once cut, it is expected that many of these trees will fall onto the interstate. We will be closing eastbound interstate traffic for approximately 30 minutes to an hour while these trees are removed. If everything goes as planned, the interstate should reopen within the hour.
"Any of our local drivers who need the eastbound lanes of I-64 tomorrow morning, should expect long delays and prepare for an extended closure. Alternate routes are strongly encouraged. The interstate will be reopened as soon as the Division of Highways declares it safe for travel."