Bring old laptops and cell phones to the Goodwill recycling event.

 Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

BARBOURSVILLE — Many people got new technology for Christmas this year, which means lots of old electronics are now sitting around collecting dust because they can’t go out with the regular garbage.

The public is welcome to bring old electronics, working or not, to the Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area’s Electronics Recycling Event on Friday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sadler Field on Farmdale Road in Barboursville.

goodwill.jpeg

Goodwill recycles electronics, textiles, cardboard and many other things.

