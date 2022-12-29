BARBOURSVILLE — Many people got new technology for Christmas this year, which means lots of old electronics are now sitting around collecting dust because they can’t go out with the regular garbage.
The public is welcome to bring old electronics, working or not, to the Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area’s Electronics Recycling Event on Friday, Dec. 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sadler Field on Farmdale Road in Barboursville.
Goodwill has an exclusive contract with Dell so items like monitors, keyboards, computers, hard drives, floppy disks, docking stations, routers, scanners, copiers, mice, laptops, speakers and cords are recycled into other Dell products.
In addition to these items, Goodwill recycles scientific calculators, gaming systems, tablets, cell phones and cell phone batteries.
The only items not accepted are Cathode Ray Tube TVs.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.