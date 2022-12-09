The 2022-23 Elks Hoops Shoot competition returns to Huntington on Saturday at Our Lady of Fatima.
The free event is open to children ages 8 to 13 with the age-group being determined by the contestant’s age on April 1, 2023.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
The 2022-23 Elks Hoops Shoot competition returns to Huntington on Saturday at Our Lady of Fatima.
The free event is open to children ages 8 to 13 with the age-group being determined by the contestant’s age on April 1, 2023.
Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. with the competition set to begin at 9 a.m.
Children seeking to participate should contact their school for registration information. Those who are part of a basketball instructional league or class can also E-mail Huntington Elks Hoop Shoot director Ron Gazdik directly at ronald.gazdik@thryv.com.
The national competition is in its 50th year of existence with levels including lodge, district, state, regional and finals.
The lodge winners advance to the district or state levels in an effort to make it to the regional level. Those 72 regional winners then advance to the national competition in April in Chicago, Illinois.
Six of those finalists are crowned National Champions and are commemorated in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
For more information, check out http://www.elks.org/hoopshoot.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.