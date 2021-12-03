CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP) are being accepted through the close of business Monday, Jan. 31, or until funds are exhausted.
This federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.
Eligibility for LIEAP benefits is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. To qualify, households must meet all program guidelines, which includes an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the state median income. In situations where a heating emergency exists, applicants must contact a DHHR worker for case evaluation.
The maximum monthly allowable gross income levels for ELIEAP fiscal year 2021 are: $2,005 for a household of one; $2,621 for a household of two; $3,238 for a household of three; $3,855 for a household of four; $4,472 for a household of five; $5,088 for a household of six; $5,204 for a household of seven; $5,583 for a household of eight; $6,150 for a household of nine; and $6,718 for a household of 10.
For each additional person, add $567. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for LIEAP.
Applications are available online at www.wvpath.org and may also be obtained at local DHHR offices, Community Action Agencies, or senior centers operated by an Area Agency on Aging.
Completed applications should be delivered or mailed to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx or by calling 304-352-4431. Mailing the application to any other office or to a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.
