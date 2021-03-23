The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program (ELIEAP) are now being accepted through the close of business on Friday, April 30, or until funds are exhausted.

This federally funded program assists eligible state residents in paying home heating bills.

To be eligible for ELIEAP, a past-due bill or termination notice is required. Eligibility is also based on income, household size, and whether the household is responsible for paying its heating bill. Households must also meet all program guidelines, which include an applicant’s annual income being at or below 60% of the state median income. Any income received from Social Security or the Veterans Administration is excluded.

The maximum monthly allowable gross income levels for ELIEAP Fiscal Year 2021 are: $1,931 for a household of one; $2,525 for a household of two; $3,119 for a household of three; $3,713 for a household of four; $4,307 for a household of five; $4,901 for a household of six; $5,495 for a household of seven; $6,089 for a household of eight; $6,683 for a household of nine; and $7,277 for a household of 10. 

For each additional person, add $594. Households whose income exceeds the maximum amount are not eligible; however, some types of income may be excluded for ELIEAP.

Applications for ELIEAP may be obtained at local DHHR offices. Due to COVID-19, the face-to-face interview requirement has been waived. Completed applications may be mailed or hand-delivered to the DHHR office located in the applicant’s county of residence. A copy of the past-due bill or termination notice must be submitted with the application.

A list of local offices may be found at https://dhhr.wv.gov/bcf/Pages/MapList.aspx. A copy of the application may be obtained online or by calling 304-356-4619. Mailing the application to any other office or a utility company may delay the receipt by DHHR and prohibit processing the application.

