HUNTINGTON — A set of sisters need bunk beds so they can stop sharing a twin bed, a young boy needs new clothes that will fit, and a man living on the riverbank just wants a tent and a sleeping bag to feel more comfortable.
These are just three examples of a list of 100 stories from families and individuals in the Tri-State area in need of help this holiday season.
Through a partnership involving The Herald-Dispatch, the Information and Referral Services of Cabell County and a variety of local social service agencies comes the annual “Empty Stockings” drive, which began Thanksgiving day and is designed to meet needs that extend past the holiday season.
“Empty Stockings is not toys or things like that. It’s something that will assist and improve someone’s life all year round, not just Christmas,” Information and Referral Supervisor Miranda West said.
In most years, the 100 needs listed in The Herald-Dispatch are met, along with additional needs after the initial 100 have been filled, West said. Each story has a contact number that accompanies it.
To fill a need, read the short paragraph that explains the request, then call the number to coordinate with the appropriate agency on a timeline to fill the need.
West said those interested in helping should do so as soon as possible if they wish to fill a specific need on the list.
“They should work on it as soon as they can. The deadline is up to the people fillings the needs. If you reach out soon ... they can see if that need has been met,” West said.
The Empty Stockings list was first published Nov. 26, and can be found online or on page 15A of today’s paper. It will appear for a final time this season in the Dec. 13 edition.