HUNTINGTON — Each year the Huntington community is joined by a group of angels with the shared goal in mind of filling “empty stockings” full of wishes for items that will make someone’s life in the Huntington area just a little easier.
For years, about 100 small stories have been gathered annually by the Information and Referral Services of Cabell County and a variety of local social service agencies and then published together as the “Empty Stockings” listing the Herald-Dispatch.
The goal is to meet basic needs for 100 families and individuals in the Tri-State — needs that will make their year a bit easier, such as clothing, bedding or a stove.
Information and Referral Supervisor Miranda West said while she had not heard back from all the affiliates who listed the 100 Empty Stockings this year, most had said the needs had been met and then some, with extras that had popped up a long the way.
A lot of the answers to those needs came from listeners of the “My Brother, My Brother and Me” podcast, hosted by brothers and Huntington natives Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy.
With just one mention of the Empty Stockings six years ago, the brothers’ fan base answered a calling to stuff the stockings, said Willem Klumpenhouwer of Ontario, Canada.
“They talk fondly of (Huntington) often, filmed their TV show there, and bring listeners from all over to visit (it) for their Candlenights live show each year,” he said. “I think each of us find something in Huntington that we can relate to and rally around. Huntington has given us the brothers; it only makes sense to return the favor as best we can.”
Valerie Harness, of Charlottesville, Virginia, said Justin McElroy first mentioned the project on a podcast episode in 2014 and from that grew the MBMBaM Angels, a fan-run group unaffiliated with the podcast or the brothers. Four other people sit at the helm of the group with Harness to help fill as many stockings as possible.
The first year, a public spreadsheet was made, but after continuing problems of crashing, Klumpenhouwer stepped in to create a website. Sister Mark, a nun in Columbia, Maryland, said she took on the donations side. She and Mike French, of Wayne, Maine, do accounting, while Carrie Ingeman, of San Angelo, Texas, takes care of the banking.
Mark said listeners often read through the stockings and pick ones that speak to them. A lot of listeners have developed personal relationships with the organizations and will choose by the organization. Sometimes listeners just want to donate toward something.
Mark said it was cool to get to know Huntington, its residents and businesses over the years, and all have helped them with their goals. Harness said while they know there is a lot of generosity and love being passed around in Huntington, the group just wants to build on top of it and let it overflow.
“There’s always more people in need, so we take any funds that aren’t needed to cover the original list and put them toward those bonuses,” she said. “And since the MBMBaM community has always been so remarkably generous, we’ve been able to help with some pretty amazing bonuses.”
More than $23,000 has been raised this year for the Empty Stockings in monetary donations alone. Listeners claimed 89% of stocking items by Wednesday, Ingeman said. The money will go to help fill any big-ticket items and any remaining stockings, or extra wishes the organizations give them.
Transparency is very important when dealing with international funding, Mark said.
“It’s kind of wild to expect people to trust a stranger to organize and spend their money responsibly and in a way they have approved of,” she said. “But they apparently did trust us and sent us quite a lot of money over the years to cover larger and more expensive items.”
Some of the donations have come as far as the United Kingdom and Australia.
West said it’s mind-blowing to see so many people giving back, especially during a pandemic.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It takes your breath away to see so many people giving, especially when they themselves might need help,” she said. “It’s a sense of community and is truly fantastic. You’re wowed by the whole thing.”
The Harmony House, the area’s Coalition for the Homeless, posted an example of that on Facebook. In a post, Harmony House said a person incarcerated at Lakin Correctional facility saw the listings and sent the organization gifts — crocheted items and other things purchased via commissary she had saved with the hopes they be given to two people experiencing homelessness.
French said he remembered a stocking for a person seeking a bed because she was too afraid to sleep because of bugs and mice on the floor. Donors went as far as painting her room, put in a new ceiling fan and giving her sheets and linens for the bed.
Another one was the purchase of a stove for a family. It’s those moments that stick out the most to them.
“There’s just the whole scope of change that gets us,” he said. “(These things) are bringing much-needed comfort and rest to families because of MBMBaM Angels is truly overwhelming and humbling to be a part of.”