EPA Coal Ash
A tower for the Gen. James Gavin power plant is seen in Cheshire, Ohio, on April 16, 2002. In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site.

 Bill Graham | The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — In a major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants, the Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered an Ohio utility to stop dumping dangerous coal ash into unlined storage ponds and speed cleanup of the site.

The order to the Gen. James Gavin Power Plant in southern Ohio marks the first time the EPA has formally denied a utility’s request to continue disposing toxic coal ash after a deadline to stop such disposal has passed. The Gavin plant, located along the Ohio River in Cheshire, Ohio, is one of the largest coal-fired electricity plants in the U.S.

