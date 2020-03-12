HUNTINGTON -- Tonight's America concert at the the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a release from the Marshall Artists Series.
“The Marshall Artists Series is disappointed for our patrons and the community including our Marshall University students, however, we understand the need to keep the public safe,” said Penny Watkins, executive director for the Marshall Artists Series. “We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and we hope to bring them back in the future.”
Full refunds can be obtained at the original point of purchase. Tickets purchased online via Ticketmaster.com or Ticketmaster telephone at 1-800-653-8000 will automatically be refunded. Tickets purchased through the Marshall Artists Series will be refunded via method of ticket purchase. Marshall Artists Series refunds will be made within 30 days. For more information, call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-3326.
- Cabell County Schools' “A Night on Fifth” Superintendent’s Art Walk set for Thursday, March 12, has been postponed. A makeup date has not yet been determined.
- The planned face-to-face TEDxMarshallU event at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium on Saturday, March 14, will be replaced by a livestreamed version of the program for all ticketed individuals, according to Marshall University.
"Our student team has put countless hours into planning this event, and we are extremely disappointed that we cannot go forward as planned. But we remain committed to bringing the amazing messages of our speakers to the world," organizers said. "We will be sending emails with the livestream link to all ticketed individuals and sponsors with additional information in the next few days."
This is the second such event organized by Marshall University students, faculty and staff. TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. The theme for this year's TEDxMarshallU event is "Bridges," which will feature a diverse group of speakers sharing experiences, motivation, and concepts that address this theme in the Marshall community and the Appalachian region.
- Southeastern Ohio Legal Services (SEOLS) has canceled its upcoming “Do It Yourself” (D-I-Y) legal clinics on April 3 to be consistent with currently recommended health practices.
"It is hoped that health concerns surrounding the coronavirus over the coming weeks will allow a restoration of future clinics, which had initially been scheduled to occur on the first Friday of each month in 2020 at the Ohio Means Jobs site of the Ironton-Lawrence Community Action Agency in Ironton," the agency said in a news release.
Packets of D-I-Y legal forms (also called “pro se” materials) used in Lawrence County, Ohio, courts for specific purposes such as divorce or custody issues are available to the Lawrence County public at www.seols.org. The SEOLS office is open Monday-Friday (except federal holidays) from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 800 Gallia St., Suite 700 in Portsmouth. Requests for legal assistance can be made by calling 1-800-837-2508 or 740-354-7563.