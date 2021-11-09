HUNTINGTON — Veterans Day will be observed Thursday, Nov. 11, and there are several local ways to honor and recognize those who have served in the United States Armed Services.
The Veterans Committee for Civic Improvement, in conjunction with the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District, will host a Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony Thursday in Huntington.
The Veterans Day Parade line-up will begin at 9 a.m. at the gazebo at 14th Street West, with the parade starting at 10 a.m., where it will proceed to Huntington’s Veterans Memorial Arch on Memorial Boulevard. The Veterans Day Ceremony will begin at 11 a.m.
Several people will offer remarks. The keynote speaker is J. Brian Nimmo, director of the Herschel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center.
Refreshments will be served by the ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary Huntington Unit No. 16.
In Putnam County, Gov. Jim Justice will visit to celebrate the last 14.6-mile section of U.S. 35 opening to traffic Thursday. The 11:30 a.m. event will also pay tribute to all veterans and their families, according to the governor’s office. Local high school bands will perform.
In Kentucky, Ashland Community and Technical College will have a special Veterans Day program on Thursday that is open to ACTC employees, students and the community.
Chief Warrant Officer Jennifer Maggard is the keynote speaker for the event, set for 1-2 p.m. in the College Drive Teleconference Room.
Maggard, a native of Versailles, Kentucky, reported to the University of Kentucky ROTC program in 2019, the first warrant officer to be associated with an ROTC program known to date. She enlisted in the Kentucky Army National Guard as a junior in high school in 1997.
She deployed with Operation Enduring Freedom and again in 2003 for Operation Iraq Freedom. After returning home she accepted an Active Guard and Reserve (AGR) position with the 2/75th Recruiting and Retention Battalion in Frankfort, where she earned her senior recruiter badge.
In 2008 she decided to attend Warrant Officer Candidate School and Initial Entry Rotary Wing, becoming the third female pilot to fly in the state. In 2010 she and her now former husband adopted their daughter Ellie and worked with state legislators to get a bill passed to grant National Guard soldiers an adoption benefit that is equal to what active duty and state employees were receiving.
“I had the privilege of hearing Chief Warrant Officer Maggard speak before,” said Craig Pleasant, veterans services coordinator, in a news release. “She provides some unique insights from her experience serving during the War on Terror. The audience comes away with a greater appreciation for the sacrifices of our Servicemen and Servicewomen. She is a wonderful role model for our young ladies across the state of Kentucky.”