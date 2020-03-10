HUNTINGTON — As the number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus continues to rise, officials in Ohio and Kentucky have announced efforts aimed at reducing the virus’s spread.
In Ohio, health officials said three people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and are isolated at home. All three — a husband and wife who were on a Nile cruise, and a man who attended the America Israel Public Affairs Committee conference in Washington, D.C. — are in their mid-50s and are from Cuyahoga County. Ohio is currently testing 15 people who have shown symptoms of respiratory distress and has cleared another 14 people through testing.
In Kentucky, eight cases of the virus have been diagnosed and patients range in age from 27 to 69, according to Gov. Andy Beshear. Two additional cases were revealed late Tuesday afternoon. All eight are receiving medical care in isolation.
The first six cases have ranged from mild to severe illnesses and all are improving, Dr. Steven Stack, the state’s public health commissioner, said earlier Tuesday.
As of Monday, West Virginia has tested five residents for COVID-19; three were negative and two are pending. No cases had been confirmed in West Virginia as of press time Tuesday.
The state Department of Health and Human Resources acknowledges that the situation is rapidly evolving and information and recommendations may change, but will remain available 24/7 via the toll-free hotline at 800-887-4304 or online at coronavirus.wv.gov.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine has “strongly” recommended that spectators be prohibited from attending large indoor gatherings, including high school, college and professional sports games. The Ohio State High School Athletic Association said it will comply and have “limited spectators” at upcoming state tournament games.
In response, Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden both canceled rallies scheduled in Cleveland on Tuesday night. The governor has also canceled visitations at the state’s adult and youth prisons, and has encouraged state employees to work from home when feasible.
“The decisions we make as individuals in the next few days, the next several weeks, will really determine how many lives will be lost in Ohio. It will also determine how long this is going to last,” DeWine said.
The virus is also affecting how state officials in Ohio are preparing for next week’s primary election.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Tuesday that 128 polling locations will be moved out of nursing homes for the March 17 primary. He also suggested people vote by mail if possible, and ordered Ohio’s boards of elections to make curbside dropoff available for absentee ballots on Election Day.
LaRose said he’s working with boards of elections on best practices for cleaning voting machines and making sure elections officials have enough supplies.
Public universities and colleges around Ohio were among schools canceling in-person classes and moving instruction online at least through March.
Ohio University was among the universities doing so, with President M. Duane Nellis saying that in-person instruction has been suspended on all campuses and locations and the university is moving to a virtual instruction environment, effective immediately and through at least March 30.
Plans for telecommuting opportunities for staff, where appropriate, are being prepared, and all planned OU events, except athletic events, may either be postponed or moved to alternate formats until March 30.
More information and updates are being made available at www.ohio.edu/alert.
In Huntington, Marshall University continues preparedness efforts, working with administration officials to monitor the situation.
Decisions regarding the cancellation of university events and programs are being made on a case-by-case basis. While Marshall’s academic calendar remains unchanged, officials have begun discussions with deans and faculty about how to adopt alternate learning options, should it become necessary.
University-sponsored international travel is prohibited through at least the end of April, and Marshall has asked students, faculty and staff who plan to travel internationally or to affected areas in the U.S. during spring break to reconsider their plans.
Anyone traveling internationally is required to complete an online International Travel Registration Form, and any member of the Marshall community who returns from any country determined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to be a Warning Level 3 will be asked to undergo self-isolation for a minimum of 14 days before returning to campus.
West Virginia University announced Tuesday that it will temporarily suspend in-person classes for the week following spring break, which is scheduled March 16-20, then offer online class instruction or other alternative learning options beginning March 30 as it continues to monitor the threat of novel coronavirus.
WVU also said that all university-related international and domestic travel has been suspended through March 30. Students, faculty and staff are asked to use their best judgment for personal travel.