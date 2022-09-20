POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum’s annual Fall Festival will feature demonstrations on an antique sawmill, blacksmithing, tractor pulls, looms, music and soap making.
The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission is free. The museum is located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off W.Va. 62.
There is also a church service scheduled for 9 a.m. Sunday at the replica Zion Lutheran Log Church.
Apple butter and cider from more than 80 bushels of apples will be made and sold on site. The Country Kitchen and Store are open both days. The kitchen will serve chicken noodle soup, rolls and pinto beans with cornbread, along with other food offerings.
“The Farm Museum is truly a treasure for those who love West Virginia’s rural heritage,” said West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “The buildings, equipment and displays are a fascinating look at days gone by. We encourage your family to plan a staycation around the State Farm Museum.”
The museum’s usual exhibits and attractions will be open as well. Visitors can see a doctor’s office, newspaper office, log cabins, “General” (the third-largest horse on record), the Morgan Museum (which has antique taxidermy) and the Chris Bauer Memorial wildlife museum with exotic mounts and firearms.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.