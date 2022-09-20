The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

2016 1012 farm museum
The West Virginia State Farm Museum in Point Pleasant, W.Va., is pictured in this 2016 file photo.

 File photo | The Herald-Dispatch

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Farm Museum’s annual Fall Festival will feature demonstrations on an antique sawmill, blacksmithing, tractor pulls, looms, music and soap making.

The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. Admission is free. The museum is located seven miles north of Point Pleasant, just off W.Va. 62.

