Facing Hunger Foodbank warehouse workers unload 25 pallets of nonperishable food on April 16, 2020, in Huntington. The food bank hosts mobile “drive-thru” food distribution events at various locations.
LOUISA, Ky. — Facing Hunger Foodbank will host a drive-thru mobile food distribution at Goodwill, 102 Blairs Way, in Louisa, Kentucky, on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Members of the food bank and volunteers will distribute meat, produce, dry goods, protein and other nutritious items beginning at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1 p.m. or until products are gone.
Facing Hunger plans to serve more than 200 households at this event. The food bank says almost 21% of the population in Lawrence County, Kentucky, faces food insecurity, including 26% of the county’s children.
