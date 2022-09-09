PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland High School Marching Band Boosters group is currently hosting several fundraisers.
From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, China Wok in the Kroger Plaza in Proctorville, Ohio, is hosting a Dine to Donate fundraiser for the band. Tell the cashier you are there for the Fairland Band fundraiser before you pay, and the band will get 10% of the sales to help with marching season.
The band is also conducting a Grill, Chill or Shop raffle with three prizes. The items are a Blackstone Gas Tailgater Combo Grill/Griddle (retail $319), a YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler (retail $325) or an Amazon.com Gift Card (retail $300).
Tickets are one for $5 or five for $20 and can be purchased by PayPal at fairlandbandboosters42@gmail.com, Venmo @Fairland_Band_Boosters or cash/card at the Home Side Concession Stand during home football games. For digital purchases, be sure to specify which item you would like to win. Digital ticket purchases will receive receipts.
The three drawings will be conducted at Fairland’s Senior Night football game vs. Chesapeake on Friday, Oct. 21. Winners need not be present, but they are responsible for picking up their prize.
Finally, the band is hosting a Little Caesars fundraiser selling Pizza Kits, Crazy Bread or Cookie Dough. The order deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 21, at https://bit.ly/fmblc22. The kits are shipped cold straight to the customer’s door within a few days.
