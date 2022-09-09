The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A YETI Hopper M20 Backpack Cooler (retail $325) is one prize that is being raffled off by the Fairland High School Marching Band.

 Courtesy photo

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland High School Marching Band Boosters group is currently hosting several fundraisers.

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, China Wok in the Kroger Plaza in Proctorville, Ohio, is hosting a Dine to Donate fundraiser for the band. Tell the cashier you are there for the Fairland Band fundraiser before you pay, and the band will get 10% of the sales to help with marching season.

