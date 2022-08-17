HUNTINGTON — FaithHealth Appalachia, St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care & Mission and Cabell Huntington Hospital are offering a free webinar to help faith leaders better connect with people experiencing social isolation.
“Becoming the Healing Agents of Social Isolation” will take place from noon to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Officials said the webinar will educate and inform about the psychological and mental health effects of being socially isolated; explore strategies to stay connected, reconnect, or help others who are withdrawn or isolated; educate about community services to support those who experience social isolation; and draw correlations between the spiritual, mental and physiological needs of those with social isolation.
Christie Eastman, manager of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Counseling Center, and Charly Holly, executive director of the Cabell County Community Services Organization, will present.
To register for the webinar, contact St. Mary’s Department of Spiritual Care and Mission at 304-526-1188.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.