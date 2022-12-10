The lights, music, activities and people make the Heritage Farm Christmas Village a magical experience fit for a romantic holiday movie.
Named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society in 2020, the Heritage Farm Christmas Village is becoming a local tradition for people of all ages.
From 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays during the first and second weekends of December, visitors can meet with Santa, watch the live Nativity, take a jingling wagon ride to view the lights, enjoy live Christmas music, decorate cookies with the family, meet Frosty the Snowman, view a Christmas-themed vintage doll collection, shop for gifts from the Heritage Farm Artisans and so much more.
“The farm is a unique Appalachian Village, so it’s a great opportunity to blend the traditions of the past with the traditions of today so families of all ages can join together and find some family fun in common,” said Audy Perry, executive director.
It took volunteers the entire month of November to set up all the decorations and lights.
“Lots of great people working really hard to get everything ready for the Christmas Village,” Perry said.
The live Nativity scene is one of the most beautiful attractions at the Christmas Village, and a favorite for many. The angels facing the star on the hill are one of the first things visitors when entering the museum.
“It’s the message of the season, and not everybody is familiar with the story of Jesus,” said Ray Spencer, a volunteer who plays a shepherd in the live Nativity.
It’s his fifth year volunteering, and he enjoys it because of the nostalgia.
“I don’t have a favorite spot in the village, because I like all of it, but I think it sets the tone for the season, to really celebrate what the season is all about and to remember where we’ve come from and how we used to celebrate,” said Melanie Hall, a volunteer.
After the Nativity, the path takes visitors to the other buildings and Christmas displays, like the blacksmithing demonstration, vintage doll collection and church.
Be sure to stop and see the animals. One miniature pony, Nutella, is dressed up as an elf to celebrate the season.
“I just love interacting with all of the people,” said Felicia Adkins, a volunteer in the MakerSpace. “It’s a joy to get to see all the smiling faces.”
Each night there are 50 to 60 people working the event — some volunteers and others are year-round employees. Every one of them is friendly, excited and passionate about showing visitors what the museum has to offer.
“I always enjoy it when first-timers come through because we have such a huge collection of things, and people are always amazed at how big the collection is and all the things that we have that are unusual that they get to see and learn about,” said Josh Wilson, an employee at the museum. “It seems like at Christmas time, that’s amplified because there’s lights on everything. Seeing how much everybody enjoys it would be my favorite part about the Christmas program.”
Tickets are available online, and spots are booking up quickly. Click on the red “Purchase Here” button in the bottom left corner of the screen. Entry costs $10 for children ages 4 to 10, $12 for youth ages 11 to 17, $17 for adults ages 18 to 64, $14 seniors ages 65 and up. There is no physical or electronic ticket; visitors must give their names at the gate to enter.