This year, Father’s Day is Sunday, June 19, and it’s not too late to plan some activities or pick up the perfect gift for your father or father figure.
Stop by The Butcher Shop by June 17, where every purchase over $25 will be entered for a chance to win a prize that includes chicken wings, smoked ribs, pulled pork, prime rib, plus a Box o’ Sh** Seasoning, Bear Paws Meat Claws, or a GrilLight spatula.
Want to get outside? Cast a line in the virtual Father’s Day fishing tournament. The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District is offering rewards for the biggest catch, smallest catch and most unique catch. Participation is simple. Start by fishing with your father or father figure, take a photo with you and your catch, as well as something that verifies the date, and post that photo to social media with the hashtag #GHPRDFishing2022.
Or, take a trip to Ritter Park. The park has a loop perfect for a Sunday walk, or visitors can bring their own lunch to enjoy a picnic. There are also tennis and pickleball courts that are available for reservation, but are otherwise first come, first serve.
If your dad needs a pick-me-up, head to Grindstone Coffeeology for an afternoon coffee where they are having a buy one, get one sale.
Is he an auto enthusiast? Pick up a gift at Advanced Auto Parts, or register online for a chance to win a trip for a race in Las Vegas. The race is Oct. 16, and along with that are 500 first prizes consisting of a team Penske Ford Mustang GT RC will also be given away.
Want to take your father or father figure out for dinner? The following restaurants are offering deals and free gifts for Father’s Day.
June 15 through 19 Fazoli’s will offer the promo code FATHER for an order of five boneless wings with any $10 purchase or more.
Roosters shared a coupon on Facebook for $5 off dad's dinner on Sunday, June 19 only. Limit one coupon per visit, valid for dine-in orders only at participating locations.
Olive Garden is offering an extra take home entree for $6 with the purchase of any entree. Choose from fettucine alfredo, five cheese ziti al forno or spaghetti with meat sauce to have for later.
Order online for takeout or delivery from Buffalo Wild Wings, and get 20 traditional wings, 20 boneless and fries for $39.99 (about a $20 discount).
Applebee’s is offering a $10 bonus card with a $50 gift card purchase.
From June 19-21 at Chili’s, enjoy the 3 for $10 menu. Enjoy a 6-ounce sirloin or lunch portion of chicken fajitas, an appetizer and a drink for $10. Along with that, for every $50 gift card purchase, guests receive a $10 free e-bonus.
With every $50 spent on gift cards at Red Lobster, guests will receive $10 off an order of $30 or more June 27 through Aug. 31.
Craving breakfast instead of dinner?
Purchase a $25 gift card at iHop and get a $5 bonus.
Pre-order any catering side for 10 from Cracker Barrel for pickup Father’s Day weekend and receive a $10 digital bonus card.