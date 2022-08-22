BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — A person is being questioned in connection with suspicious package reports investigated Monday by the FBI in Bluefield, West Virginia.
At approximately 10:30 a.m., FBI Pittsburgh responded to the Elizabeth Kee Federal Building in Bluefield.
FBI agents are investigating a suspicious package at two locations including the U.S. Courthouse, said spokesperson Catherine Coennen, and the subject responsible was being questioned as of Monday afternoon.
Coennen said there is no active threat at this time. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported a possible third device was being investigated Monday afternoon.
FBI Pittsburgh’s Charleston field office, West Virginia State Police bomb squad and K9 assets and ATF special agents responded to the scene.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.