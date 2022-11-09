HARTVILLE, Ohio — Fiesta Dinnerware, maker of the iconic colorful dishes that have been made in the USA since 1936, is opening an outlet store at the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market in Hartville, Ohio, which is southeast of Akron and about a four-hour drive from Huntington.
A grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17-19.
Located in Suite 101, anchoring the South Side Market, the 8,500-square-foot outlet store will be open every week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Fiesta Dinnerware is made by The Fiesta Tableware Company in Newell, West Virginia (at the very top of the Northern Panhandle, about a four-hour and 20-minute drive from Huntington). A new color is introduced every year, and one retires every year, leaving anywhere from 14 to 16 colors in the Fiesta spectrum at any given time.
