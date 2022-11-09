The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HARTVILLE, Ohio — Fiesta Dinnerware, maker of the iconic colorful dishes that have been made in the USA since 1936, is opening an outlet store at the Hartville Marketplace and Flea Market in Hartville, Ohio, which is southeast of Akron and about a four-hour drive from Huntington.

A grand opening celebration will be held Nov. 17-19. 

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you