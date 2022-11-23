A survey of over 3,000 people has found that Dec. 7 is the first "Christmassy" day of the season for West Virginians.
Dec. 7 is far enough into the month to be able to see Christmas Day at the end of the tunnel; staff Christmas parties will already start being arranged, and families will be making plans for get-togethers to celebrate.
Something that definitely makes things feel more "Christmassy" is the weather. There’s nothing like wrapping up warm in coats, scarves and gloves and heading out into the snow, for sledding, snowball fights or an atmospheric walk.
The research, performed by familydestinationsguide.com, also identified, based on data over the last 26 years, which date would feel most like Christmas in terms of the weather. In West Virginia, that was Dec. 31, when it was most likely to be the coldest and have the most snow — the average temperature is just 30 degrees, and there’s an average snowfall of 0.2 inches.
Click on this interactive map to see what each state’s first "Christmassy" day of 2022 is.
