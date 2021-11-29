HUNTINGTON — A fire in downtown Huntington that left businesses and residents displaced last week has been ruled accidental.
The Huntington Fire Department was dispatched to Wooten’s Garage, 1409 3rd Ave., at 3:39 p.m. Nov. 24, on reports of a large fire. Additional units were immediately requested because the fire had spread to an apartment building on the west side of the garage and was damaging a business on the east side.
A large black plume of smoke above the fire could be seen for miles. The mechanic shop burned down in a short time.
City of Huntington Communications Director Bryan Chambers said the Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the fire was caused by gas vapors being ignited while a fuel system on a vehicle was being repaired.
Two mechanics who were at Wooten's at the time of the fire escaped without injuries. Six vehicles were destroyed in the fire.
Dickie Anderson, a retired Huntington firefighter who was at a nearby restaurant when the structure fire started, alerted seven people in the apartment building on the west side of Wooten’s. His quick actions gave the occupants time to escape, Chambers said.
Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said four people who lived inside the apartment building were displaced.
Rader said the apartment building will most likely be a total loss because of the extensive fire damage, as well as water damage.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
