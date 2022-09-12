HUNTINGTON — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns to downtown Huntington at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
The annual parade takes place as part of Fire Prevention Week, which is sponsored and coordinated by the National Fire Protection Association the first week of October. The week was chosen to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, killing 300 people and leaving 900 homeless.
The theme of the 2022 parade is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape” to promote the importance of households developing and practicing a home fire escape plan.
The parade will begin at 7 p.m. at 12th Street and 4th Avenue and proceed west on 4th Avenue to 8th Street.
According to city officials, 4th Avenue between 7th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard will be closed from 5 p.m. to no later than 10 p.m.
Parade participants will be asked to line up beginning at 5:45 p.m. between 12th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard.
Parade participants will be prohibited from throwing candy for safety reasons; however, a representative for each parade participant will be allowed to walk along the sides of the street and hand out candy to children, according to city officials.
