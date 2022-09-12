The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2019 1011 fireparade 36.jpg
Buy Now

Huntington’s 66th annual Fire Prevention Parade passes down 4th Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in downtown Huntington.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Huntington Fire Prevention Parade returns to downtown Huntington at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. 

The annual parade takes place as part of Fire Prevention Week, which is sponsored and coordinated by the National Fire Protection Association the first week of October. The week was chosen to commemorate the Great Chicago Fire, which began Oct. 8, 1871, killing 300 people and leaving 900 homeless.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you