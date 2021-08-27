HUNTINGTON — A fire has been reported at Steel of West Virginia on 2nd Avenue in Huntington just before 10 a.m. Friday.
Huntington Fire Chief Jan Rader said when firefighters arrived, they found a large black plume of smoke and were met by plant personnel, who said hot, molten steel had somehow gotten out of its container.
Firefighters in protective gear went inside the building to make an assessment. She said multiple buildings were damaged by fire and smoke as a result.
“One (building) in particular caught on fire and we have buildings compromised due to the heat of fire,” she said.
One person was injured, but Rader said their identity would have to be released by Steel of West Virginia.
Electricians and AEP arrived to make sure power was cut at the scene.
“They are working with us to make sure everything is dead so we can put our bucket truck up,” she said. “We will be doing that along with Steel of West Virginia employees. They will be with us to assist us in telling us what we can and can not spray.
“We work closely with them to make sure we do the right thing. It’s their product. They are the expert so we are diligently working with them,” she said.
Rader stressed the importance of working with the company during their response. She said Steel of West Virginia has its own protocols in place, but when an issue gets as big as Friday’s fire, HFD is always there to assist.
“It’s not the first time we've been here and it won't be the last time we are here,” she said. “We work with the plant managers very carefully and on a regular basis we have tours of all the chemical places here in town.”
By 11 a.m. Friday, Rader said the main concern was the firefighters working during a heat wave in full gear within hot buildings. The firefighters would be rotated throughout the day to help prevent heat-related injuries.
Rader said the goal of the fire department is to cool everything down until the steel is no longer a threat. The response could take several hours, she said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
