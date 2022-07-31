The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for counties in the Tri-State and surrounding areas until 3 p.m. Sunday.
According to a special weather statement from the NWS, between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
Affected areas include Boyd County in Kentucky, southeastern Lawrence County in Ohio, west central Cabell County in West Virginia and northwestern Wayne County in West Virginia.
Flash flooding could include small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
The National Weather Service advises drivers not to drive over flooded roadways.
