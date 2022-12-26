CHARLESTON — Larry V. Starcher, a retired West Virginia Supreme Court justice and former Monongalia County circuit judge, died Saturday.
Starcher, born at home in Calhoun County, West Virginia, on Sept. 25, 1942, was one of seven children born to Cleo Earline and Susie Starcher. He was raised in Spencer, West Virginia, and graduated from Spencer High School in 1960.
“Justice Starcher devoted his life to public service, as a circuit judge, Supreme Court justice, and law professor,” Chief Justice John Hutchinson said in a news release. “He was a mentor to many young lawyers, law students, and law clerks. He was a loyal friend to many and will be sorely missed. On behalf of my fellow justices, I send sincere condolences to his family.”
Starcher earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from West Virginia University. Before being elected circuit judge in 1976, he served as an assistant to the vice-president for off-campus education at West Virginia University, as director of the North Central West Virginia Legal Aid Society, and as a private lawyer.
As a trial judge, he was active in juvenile justice, including establishing alternative learning centers for at-risk youths and a youth shelter, according to the release. He also pioneered work release and community service as punishment for nonviolent offenders in the state.
Starcher served as chief justice in 1999 and 2003, and he promoted action in several areas of judicial administration. He retired from the state Supreme Court in 2008.
Starcher is survived by his wife, the former Rebecca Wiles, and three children, Mollianne, Victor and Amy.
