If you want to support small businesses but have a limited budget, try these four tips to spread the holiday cheer:

  1. Follow and interact with their social media, like their posts and comment with kind words.

  2. Make sure to promote a link to their website directly if they have one. While purchasing from Etsy or Amazon helps, the business owner keeps 100% of their profits when they sell from their own website.

  3. If you’ve purchased an item in the past, leave a review.

  4. Let them know how much you admire them with a handwritten note in person, or a direct message. If you don’t know what to say, try this: “Reaching out to tell you how much I admire your work. Your ___ are not in my budget right now, but someday I’m going to buy one. Keep up the great work!”

