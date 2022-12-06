People wait in line at a shop in Bryant Park's Winter Village, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in New York. After two years of pandemic holidays when people spent more dollars online, shoppers are back in force in stores and at holiday markets. Small businesses say it is beginning to feel a lot like Christmas, both emotionally and financially.
Lauren Kemp, president of the Old Central City Association, waves to motorists passing by along 14th Street West as people shop throughout Old Central City during Small Business Saturday on Saturday in Huntington.
People look through gemstones for sale inside The Historic Hippie as people shop at Heritage Station during Small Business Saturday on Saturday, November 26, 2022, in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
If you want to support small businesses but have a limited budget, try these four tips to spread the holiday cheer:
Follow and interact with their social media, like their posts and comment with kind words.
Make sure to promote a link to their website directly if they have one. While purchasing from Etsy or Amazon helps, the business owner keeps 100% of their profits when they sell from their own website.
If you’ve purchased an item in the past, leave a review.
Let them know how much you admire them with a handwritten note in person, or a direct message. If you don’t know what to say, try this: “Reaching out to tell you how much I admire your work. Your ___ are not in my budget right now, but someday I’m going to buy one. Keep up the great work!”
