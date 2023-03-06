The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell County Schools spring break is March 20-24. Here are four actives for all ages to have fun during the week off:

  1. Take a tour or a class at Heritage Farm. During “Barnyard Basics,” participants will help out the animal care team during 90-minute time slots. During the “Blacksmith Basics” 3-4 hour class, participants age 13 and up learn how a blacksmith prepares and works.

  2. Hang out at the Cabell County Public Libraries. There are events with crafts, games, music and playdough all week.

  3. See a movie at Camp Landing for its “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” promotion. On weekends now through April 2, the theater is showing kids movies. For each showing attended, kids can collect a Mario coin and eventually redeem them for a prize.

  4. Visit one of West Virginia’s state parks or state forests for a day of hiking. Closest to Huntington is Beech Fork State Park, it has eight trails and a 720-acre lake.

