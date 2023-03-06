Cousins Brexton Cole, 9, right, and Tenley Kinker, 9, of South Webster, Ohio play a virtual reality game together inside Malibu Jack's Indoor Theme Park at Camp Landing Entertainment District on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Ashland.
Movie-goers Nevaeh Paynter, left, Keith Sparks, Makartney Paynter, and Roger Paynter attend a showing of “Avatar: The Way of Water” together during the opening of the VIP auditorium on Thursday at The Cinema at Camp Landing in Ashland.
The Youghiogheny River in the Youghiogheny Wild River Scenic Corridor protected area is seen on Aug. 8, 2022, in Friendsville, Md. A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. (Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via AP)
Pipestem State Park
Cabell County Schools spring break is March 20-24. Here are four actives for all ages to have fun during the week off:
Take a tour or a class atHeritage Farm. During “Barnyard Basics,” participants will help out the animal care team during 90-minute time slots. During the “Blacksmith Basics” 3-4 hour class, participants age 13 and up learn how a blacksmith prepares and works.
See a movie atCamp Landingfor its “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” promotion. On weekends now through April 2, the theater is showing kids movies. For each showing attended, kids can collect a Mario coin and eventually redeem them for a prize.
Visit one ofWest Virginia’s state parksor state forests for a day of hiking. Closest to Huntington is Beech Fork State Park, it has eight trails and a 720-acre lake.
