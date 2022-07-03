HUNTINGTON — Communities in the Tri-State have a full slate of events planned Monday, July 4, to celebrate Independence Day.
In Barboursville, people can celebrate the Fourth with food trucks and fireworks as the village hosts local food trucks before the annual fireworks display lights up the sky. The event begins at 4 p.m., with fireworks scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. at 6501 Farmdale Road.
In Wayne County, Baker’s Towing will put on its annual fireworks event at 10 p.m. in Lavalette.
In Ashland, the four-day Summer Motion event will continue with a carnival and country music night. Gates open at 2 p.m. The carnival, located at Ashland Riverfront, will have food vendors, inflatables, games and specialty booths. Musical performances include a 7 p.m. Filmore concert, a patriotic tribute at 8 p.m. and a 9 p.m. performance by Russell Dickerson. Fireworks will light up the sky at 10:15 p.m.
Also taking place in Ashland will be Westwood Christian Church’s Fourth of July community cookout at 424 Wheatley Road. From 2 to 6 p.m., the church will provide food, games, inflatables and live patriotic music.
Hurricane, West Virginia, will have the biggest fireworks show in the city’s history at 10 p.m. Monday from the Water Tank Hill — with sponsors of Putnam County Bank and Electronic Services Inc. The day of free events will start at 2 p.m. with a parade and continue from 3 to 8 p.m. with city park events. A petting zoo, inflatables and food will be included, as well as a Farley’s hot dog eating contest at 5 p.m. and a 6 p.m. performance by Eric Burgett.
The annual Fly In Cafe Fourth of July Celebration will be from 7 to 11 p.m. at Fly In Cafe, 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. The free event will start with music by Julie and Kelly Ray, followed by a sunset flag jump demonstration by the West Virginia Skydivers. Food and beverages will be sold in the cafe, and fireworks will begin at dusk.
Buffalo will celebrate the Fourth of July beginning at 8 a.m. Monday with a 5K Walk Run at the Town Hall, followed by a car show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Buffalo High School. An Independence Day parade will start at 1 p.m., and fireworks will be displayed at 10 p.m. across from the high school. With food, vendors and raffle booths all day, inflatables will be available from 2 to 8 p.m. and musical performances will take place from 2 to 10 p.m. Musicians such as Randy Parsons, the 3 Amigos, the Mark IV, T&R Express and the Highlanders will perform.
Charleston’s Sternwheel Regatta concludes Monday with a performance at 7:30 p.m. by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on the stage of Haddad Riverfront Park. It will be followed by the Regatta Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:30 p.m.