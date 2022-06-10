CHARLESTON — West Virginians are invited to get their fishing gear ready, because the state’s Free Fishing Weekend is back this Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.
During these two days, residents and nonresidents are able to fish in West Virginia for free. The annual event gives novice and returning anglers the opportunity to fish without a license.
“Some of my favorite memories growing up were when I was in the water in West Virginia with a fishing pole in my hand, trying to catch a great trophy fish,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a news release. “Our Free Fishing Weekend is a great opportunity for more people from all over to give fishing a try and to enjoy all of the natural wonder West Virginia has to offer."
According to the governor's office, last year’s hunting and fishing license revenue was the highest it’s been in more than 20 years.
“If you haven’t fished in a while or are interested in getting started, now is a good time to give fishing a try for free,” said West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Director Brett McMillion, in the release. “Free Fishing Days is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with family and friends and a perfect opportunity for anglers to take their kids or grandkids to their favorite fishing spot.”
Anglers who enjoy Free Fishing Days and want to continue fishing after this weekend can purchase a new fishing license or to renew an existing one at WVfish.com.
