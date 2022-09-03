The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall Surgery is offering free hernia screenings from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at its office on the second floor of the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive, Huntington.

Hernias develop in the abdominal, groin and chest area. Symptoms range from a bulge, swelling and sense of feeling full to heartburn, indigestion and difficulty swallowing. The most common types of hernias are inguinal or femoral hernias, which are caused by weakened muscles in the abdominal and groin area. Anyone can develop them; specific risk factors include being male, family history, chronic cough or constipation, weight lifting and pregnancy.

