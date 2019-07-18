HUNTINGTON - The Cabell County Public Library will celebrate serving Cabell County's 30,000th summer lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18.
The free event will feature free lunch for kids, games, prizes and some raffles, guest speakers and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to win Camden Park tickets.
Various locations throughout the county, including numerous school sites, are providing free lunches to any children present. Many school sites also serve free breakfasts to children.
Regular meal times and schedules for the Cabell County Schools Food Service Department's Summer Food Program are as follows:
A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington: Noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Adams Landing Apartments, 820 Virginia Ave. W., Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Alah Spurlock residence, 2350 10th Ave., Huntington: 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Antioch Baptist Church, 523 Little Fudges Creek Road, Ona: 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 4-Aug. 13.
Cabell County Career Technology Center, 1035 Norway Avenue, Huntington: Breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:15 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 8-July 19.
Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St., Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Cabell Midland High School, 2300 U.S. 60 E., Ona: Breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 4-Aug. 6.
Cora Black residence, 3336 Maple Court, Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Cox Landing Public Library, 6363 Cox Lane, Lesage: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Fairfield East Community Center, 2711 8th Ave., Huntington: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Farmdale Church of Christ, 6480 Farmdale Road, Barboursville: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Forest Bluff Apartments, 7150 Beech Drive, Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Gallaher Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Grace Pantry (Guyandotte United Methodist Church), 305 Main St., Huntington: No times currently available Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Guyandotte Elementary, 607 5th Ave., Huntington: Breakfast, 9 to 9:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, July 29-Aug. 2.
Guyandotte Public Library, 203 Richmond St., Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Huntington High School, One Highlander Way, Huntington: Breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 4-Aug. 2.
Huntington High School Band, One Highlander Way, Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-Aug. 2.
Huntington High School Football Team, One Highlander Way, Huntington: 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 17-July 31.
Japanese Immersion Camp-Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, Huntington: Breakfast, 8 to 8:30 a.m.; lunch, 11 a.m. to noon. Monday through Friday, June 24-28.
Marcum Terrace, 816 St. Louis Ave., Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Mary Lane Estates, 3321 Cyrus Creek Road, Barboursville: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 24-July 23.
Milton Public Library, 1140 Smith St., Milton: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Phil Cline Family YMCA, 917 9th St., Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Prestera Center-Interchange, 1 Prestera Way, Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Rebuild Outreach Center, 1128 9th Ave., Huntington: 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Rotary Gardens Apartments, 65 Smith Drive, Huntington: 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Salt Rock Elementary, W.Va. 2, Box 823, Salt Rock: Breakfast, 8:30 to 9 a.m.; lunch, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 22-26.
Salt Rock Public Library, 5575 Madison Creek Road, Salt Rock: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
St. Joseph Catholic School, 1326 6th Ave., Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Tony K. Paige residence, 1751 9th Ave., Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
Vicky Garrett residence, 413 Avondale Road, Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
W.K. Elliott Apartments, 510 Bridge St., Huntington: Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.
West Public Library, 901 14th St. W., Huntington: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-July 25.