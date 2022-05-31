The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

2018 0614 summerfood
Buy Now

The federally funded Summer Food Service Program returns this summer for all children 18 years and younger.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will sponsor the federally funded Summer Food Service Program this summer for all children 18 years and younger who wish to participate.

This program provides meals at designated breakfast and lunch times and locations across the county, which are tracked and counted to make sure that meals are available for each student.

According to federal guidelines, the meals must be eaten on-site at summer meal locations, and cannot be taken home unless the sponsor of the location allows for fruit or grains to be taken at the end of the meal. This is meant to make sure that all meals are reimbursable, and that meals are not deducted from meal counts.

This is a change from last year’s summer meal program, in which students could take “Grab & Go” lunch bags from meal sites that provided each child with two days’ worth of meals on Tuesday and three days’ worth of meals on Thursday, as well as breakfast items.

Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said the guidelines for meal locations have reverted back to what they were pre-pandemic.

He said meals were provided to be eaten remotely under the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the county will return to meals being eaten on-site.

“When there isn’t school, students will participate in our school activities like our camps, and they’ll receive meals during those camps, but we have a lot of students who may not participate,” Flowers said. “I want to make sure that they do have the nutrition that they need to stay healthy all summer long, continue to grow, and get ready for next school year.”

In observance of West Virginia Day and Independence Day, meal sites will be closed on June 20 and July 4, respectively.

School sites are:

Altizer Elementary, 250 3rd St., June 13 through July 1, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Barboursville Middle, 1400 Central Ave., June 21 through July 14 and Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Cabell Career and Technical Center, 1035 Norway Ave., July 5-15, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Cabell Midland High, 2300 U.S. Route 60 East, June 1 through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Central City Elementary, 2100 Washington Ave., June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Cox Landing Elementary, 6358 Cox Lane, June 13-17th, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Huntington Middle, 925 3rd St., Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Huntington East Middle, 1 Campbell Drive, June 28 through July 1 and Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Huntington High, 1 Highlander Way, June 1 through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Milton Elementary, 1201 Pike St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 6:45-7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Milton Middle, 1 Panther Trail, Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Salt Rock Elementary, 5570 Madison Creek Road, July 25-29, 8-8;30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Southside Elementary, 930 2nd St., June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Spring Hill Elementary, 1901 Hall Ave., June 1 through July 1, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

St. Joe Grade School, 1326 6th Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Village of Barboursville Elementary, 718 Central Ave., June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Remote sites are:

A.D. Lewis, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Adams Landing Apartments, 820 Virginia Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, noon to 1 p.m.

Barboursville Library, 728 Main St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Beulah Ann Baptist Church, 5 Howell’s Mill Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 6:45-7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon

Cabell County Fair, 1 Pumpkin Way, July 27-July 29, 11 a.m. to noon

Cabell Main Public Library, 455 9th St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Camp Arrowhead, 4200 Scout Camp Road, June 13 through June 17 and July 18-22, noon to 1 p.m.

Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cox Landing Library, 6365 Cox Landing Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Frazier’s Lane, Frazier’s Lane/W.Va. Route 2, June 13 through Aug. 5, noon to 12:30 p.m.

Gallaher Library, 368 Norway Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Glenbrier Apartments, 60 Marti Jo Drive, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Guyandotte Library, 203 Richmond St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Guyandotte United Methodist, 305 Main St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Marcum Terrace, 920 Marcum Terrace, June 13th through August 5th, 11 a.m. to noon

Milton Library, 1140 Smith St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Prestera Center, 1 Prestera Way, June 13th through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon

Salt Rock Library, 5575 Madison Creek Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Scott Community Center, 1637 8th Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon

West Public Library, 901 14th St. West, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. noon

For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact Director of Food Services, Travis Austin at 304-528-5048.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you