HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Schools will sponsor the federally funded Summer Food Service Program this summer for all children 18 years and younger who wish to participate.
This program provides meals at designated breakfast and lunch times and locations across the county, which are tracked and counted to make sure that meals are available for each student.
According to federal guidelines, the meals must be eaten on-site at summer meal locations, and cannot be taken home unless the sponsor of the location allows for fruit or grains to be taken at the end of the meal. This is meant to make sure that all meals are reimbursable, and that meals are not deducted from meal counts.
This is a change from last year’s summer meal program, in which students could take “Grab & Go” lunch bags from meal sites that provided each child with two days’ worth of meals on Tuesday and three days’ worth of meals on Thursday, as well as breakfast items.
Jedd Flowers, director of communications for Cabell County Schools, said the guidelines for meal locations have reverted back to what they were pre-pandemic.
He said meals were provided to be eaten remotely under the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that the county will return to meals being eaten on-site.
“When there isn’t school, students will participate in our school activities like our camps, and they’ll receive meals during those camps, but we have a lot of students who may not participate,” Flowers said. “I want to make sure that they do have the nutrition that they need to stay healthy all summer long, continue to grow, and get ready for next school year.”
In observance of West Virginia Day and Independence Day, meal sites will be closed on June 20 and July 4, respectively.
School sites are:
Altizer Elementary, 250 3rd St., June 13 through July 1, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Barboursville Middle, 1400 Central Ave., June 21 through July 14 and Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cabell Career and Technical Center, 1035 Norway Ave., July 5-15, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cabell Midland High, 2300 U.S. Route 60 East, June 1 through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Central City Elementary, 2100 Washington Ave., June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cox Landing Elementary, 6358 Cox Lane, June 13-17th, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Explorer Academy, 2901 Saltwell Road, June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Huntington Middle, 925 3rd St., Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Huntington East Middle, 1 Campbell Drive, June 28 through July 1 and Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Huntington High, 1 Highlander Way, June 1 through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Milton Elementary, 1201 Pike St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 6:45-7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Milton Middle, 1 Panther Trail, Aug. 1-5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Salt Rock Elementary, 5570 Madison Creek Road, July 25-29, 8-8;30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Southside Elementary, 930 2nd St., June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Spring Hill Elementary, 1901 Hall Ave., June 1 through July 1, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
St. Joe Grade School, 1326 6th Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Village of Barboursville Elementary, 718 Central Ave., June 21 through July 14, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Remote sites are:
A.D. Lewis, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Adams Landing Apartments, 820 Virginia Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, noon to 1 p.m.
Barboursville Library, 728 Main St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Beulah Ann Baptist Church, 5 Howell’s Mill Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Cabell County Board of Education, 2850 5th Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 6:45-7 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon
Cabell County Fair, 1 Pumpkin Way, July 27-July 29, 11 a.m. to noon
Cabell Main Public Library, 455 9th St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Camp Arrowhead, 4200 Scout Camp Road, June 13 through June 17 and July 18-22, noon to 1 p.m.
Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cox Landing Library, 6365 Cox Landing Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Farmdale Church of Christ, 6476 Farmdale Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Frazier’s Lane, Frazier’s Lane/W.Va. Route 2, June 13 through Aug. 5, noon to 12:30 p.m.
Gallaher Library, 368 Norway Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Glenbrier Apartments, 60 Marti Jo Drive, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Guyandotte Library, 203 Richmond St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Guyandotte United Methodist, 305 Main St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Marcum Terrace, 920 Marcum Terrace, June 13th through August 5th, 11 a.m. to noon
Milton Library, 1140 Smith St., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Prestera Center, 1 Prestera Way, June 13th through Aug. 5, 8-8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to noon
Salt Rock Library, 5575 Madison Creek Road, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Scott Community Center, 1637 8th Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Trinity Church of God, 2688 3rd Ave., June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to noon
West Public Library, 901 14th St. West, June 13 through Aug. 5, 11 a.m. noon
For more information about the Summer Food Service Program, contact Director of Food Services, Travis Austin at 304-528-5048.