hnt1-79cis2h73q0127v5220h_original.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteer Sylvie Paluku, right, helps an individual prepare her taxes as part of United Way of the River Cities’ annual Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program on Feb. 18, 2020, at the Barboursville Public Library.

 Sholten Singer/The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities continues to assist local residents during this year’s income tax season with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

The program serves low- to moderate-income families and individuals by helping them file their personal income taxes for free and take advantage of tax credits that are designed to lift families out of financial instability.

Appointments for the service are required and can be made online or by phone. Free tax preparation is available every day but Sunday for those in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln or Mason counties.

Services are being offered, by appointment only, on the following dates and locations:

Monday

Wayne County FRN and EDA Office, 524 Hendricks St. in Wayne

Tuesday

  • Barboursville Library, 728 Main St., Barboursville
  • Southwestern Community Action Council, 700 22nd St. in Point Pleasant
  • WK Elliot Apartments Community Building, 510 Bridge St. in Guyandotte
  • Mountwest Community & Technical College, off 5th Street Road in Huntington

Wednesday

  • Hamlin Community Center, 220 Main St. in Hamlin

Thursday

  • Huntington Housing Authority, 300 W. 7th Ave. in Huntington
  • Marshall University, Corbly Hall
  • Mountwest Community & Technical College, off 5th Street Road in Huntington

Friday

  • Goodwill, 1005 Virginia Ave. in Huntington

Saturday

  • Huntington Housing Authority, 300 W. 7th Ave. in Huntington

To learn more about VITA, its income guidelines and documents needed, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment or call 844-WVCARES (844-982-2737).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.