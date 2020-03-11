HUNTINGTON — United Way of the River Cities continues to assist local residents during this year’s income tax season with its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.
The program serves low- to moderate-income families and individuals by helping them file their personal income taxes for free and take advantage of tax credits that are designed to lift families out of financial instability.
Appointments for the service are required and can be made online or by phone. Free tax preparation is available every day but Sunday for those in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln or Mason counties.
Services are being offered, by appointment only, on the following dates and locations:
Monday
Wayne County FRN and EDA Office, 524 Hendricks St. in Wayne
Tuesday
- Barboursville Library, 728 Main St., Barboursville
- Southwestern Community Action Council, 700 22nd St. in Point Pleasant
- WK Elliot Apartments Community Building, 510 Bridge St. in Guyandotte
- Mountwest Community & Technical College, off 5th Street Road in Huntington
Wednesday
- Hamlin Community Center, 220 Main St. in Hamlin
Thursday
- Huntington Housing Authority, 300 W. 7th Ave. in Huntington
- Marshall University, Corbly Hall
- Mountwest Community & Technical College, off 5th Street Road in Huntington
Friday
- Goodwill, 1005 Virginia Ave. in Huntington
Saturday
- Huntington Housing Authority, 300 W. 7th Ave. in Huntington
To learn more about VITA, its income guidelines and documents needed, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org/vitaappointment or call 844-WVCARES (844-982-2737).