HUNTINGTON — The Herald-Dispatch is compiling a list of free community Thanksgiving dinner events. To submit an event, email hdnews@hdmediallc.com.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Outreach dinner: On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will provide a free Thanksgiving dinner with turkey or ham, all the trimmings, pumpkin pie and other desserts, and beverages from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. in Barboursville. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-6251.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Community dinner: The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the A.D. Lewis Community Center will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. The event is free and open to the public.
The A.D. Lewis Center is at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave. in Huntington.
Marshall student dinner: Marshall University’s Classified Staff Council will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner for all MU students from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Campus Christian Center, across from Harless Hall.
Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other holiday treats will be served.
Thursday, Nov. 28
Community dinner: The Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Hurricane, West Virginia, is hosting its 31st annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, providing full, free Thanksgiving meals to anyone in Hurricane and surrounding communities.
The meals are served on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and include turkey, homemade mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pumpkin pie. Meals can be obtained in three ways: free delivery, pickup, or served at the Valley Park Conference Center, which is located at 1 Valley Park Road in Hurricane. To order meals, call 304-562-6419, or to volunteer to serve, call 304-610-3054.
Thanksgiving at Tenampas: For four years, West Tenampa Mexican Restaurant in Huntington has closed for business, but will open Thursday for a special event for friends and the community. No tacos — just traditional Thanksgiving dishes will be served. Anyone is welcome to attend if they don’t have a place to spend the day.
If you can, bring a dish, but it’s not necessary to come, eat and sing karaoke. The event begins at 3 p.m. and ends when the food runs out.
LGBTQ family dinner: Hosted by Huntington Pride, all LGBTQ+ and allies are welcome to join in a free Thanksgiving Day event from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave.
This is a family event and no alcohol will be served during the dinner.
RSVPs are requested on the event Facebook page via The Cellar Door and Huntington Pride.