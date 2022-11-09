There are many businesses offering free or discounted food, goods and services to veterans on Friday.
Unless specified, each offer is dine-in only and available for active duty and retired veterans only on Nov. 11. Veterans should expect to show identification unless specified. It’s recommended to call in advance to make sure the location is offering the promotion.
BREAKFAST
McDonald’s
A free breakfast combo meal during breakfast hours.
Panera
A free pastry or bakery item and cup of coffee.
Wendy’s
A free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Starbucks
A free tall (12-ounce) iced or hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.
Dunkin'
One free donut.
Krispy Kreme
A free coffee and donut.
Shoney’s
Free all you can eat breakfast buffet with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites.
IHOP
A free order of Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes.
Denny’s
A free Build-Your-Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon.
Smoothie King
A free 20 oz. smoothie.
LUNCH
The Mill
A free burger for dine-in or carry-out available all day.
Sheetz
A free half ham and cheese or meatball sub and a regular size fountain drink.
7-Eleven
A free hot dog available in store and on the 7NOW app.
Charley’s Philly Steaks
A free order of Gourmet Fries.
TGI Fridays
A free lunch available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu.
Little Caesars
A free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ruby Tuesday
Usually offers a promotion, check their social media on Nov. 11 for more information.
Subway
There is no companywide policy, but some locations offer a free six-inch sub.
DINNER
Bombshells Burgers & BBQ
A free meal from a choice of five options and a cup of soft serve ice cream for dessert.
Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe
A free Hall of Fame Cheeseburger.
Chick-fil-A
There is no companywide policy, but some locations offer a free regular sized Chick-fil-A sandwich, waffle fries and beverage between 5 and 8 p.m.
Logan's Roadhouse
A free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu.
Buffalo Wild Wings
A free order of 10 boneless wings and fries, available for dine-in or take-out, but patrons must order in person.
Outback Steakhouse
A free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola beverage. A 10% discount on the entire bill is available all year.
Red Lobster
A free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to go orders placed in-restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.
O’Charley's
One free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.
Bob Evans
A free item from a special menu.
Texas Roadhouse
A free meal voucher for dine-in or carry out good until May 30, 2023. Vouchers must be picked up between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Applebee's
A free full-size entrée from an exclusive menu.
Chili's
A free meal from a select menu.
Longhorn Steakhouse
A free appetizer or dessert and 10% off of the entire bill.
Olive Garden
A free meal from a special Veterans Day menu.
Golden Corral
A free meal Friday, Nov. 11, from 5 p.m. till close.
DESSERT
TCBY
Six ounces of free frozen yogurt.
Dairy Queen
Usually offers a free Veterans Day Blizzard.
Cracker Barrel
A free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake, in-store and online, with any purchase on Nov. 11 only. Use code VETSDAY22 at checkout.
GOODS AND SERVICES
Army Corps of Engineers
Day use fees at recreation areas for boat launch ramps and swimming beaches will be waived.
Sheetz
A free car wash at stores that have a car wash.
Goodyear
A free “car care check” including service for tires, brakes and batteries. Schedule an appointment by Nov. 14 for service by Nov. 17.
Kohl's
A 30% discount for active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families in stores Nov. 11 through Nov. 13.
Cracker Barrel
A 25% discount on military apparel and drinkware, in stores and online.
Tractor Supply Company
A 15% discount in stores for all service members, veterans and their dependents with a valid military ID or proof of service are eligible for the promotion.
Walgreens
A 20% discount off regular price eligible store items at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore available Nov. 11 through Nov. 14 for veterans, military and their families.
Great Clips
A free haircut or a free haircut card for a future visit. In addition, nonmilitary customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons will also have the opportunity to pay it forward. They can receive a free haircut card to give to an active service member or veteran they know as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 9, 2022.
Sport Clips
A free haircut.
Adidas
A 40% sitewide discount until Nov. 12.
Dollar General
Veterans, active duty military and their families save 20% from Nov. 10 through Nov. 13.
Staples
A 25% discount all in-store purchases to active-duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.