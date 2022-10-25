The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Philip Carter, shown in this 2017 file photo, worked as a professor of social work and academic activist in the Marshall University College of Health Professions.

 The Herald-Dispatch file photo

HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington will host a public ceremony this week to honor the life and achievements of Philip W. Carter Jr., a Marshall University social work professor and one of the region’s most dedicated civil rights activists.

The ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in downtown Huntington. Mayor Steve Williams will unveil an honorary designation to 9th Street between 4th and 5th avenues as Phil Carter Plaza during the ceremony.

