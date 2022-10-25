HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington will host a public ceremony this week to honor the life and achievements of Philip W. Carter Jr., a Marshall University social work professor and one of the region’s most dedicated civil rights activists.
The ceremony is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the intersection of 4th Avenue and 9th Street in downtown Huntington. Mayor Steve Williams will unveil an honorary designation to 9th Street between 4th and 5th avenues as Phil Carter Plaza during the ceremony.
Fourth Avenue between 8th and 10th streets will close to vehicular traffic at 8 a.m. Friday for the ceremony. The road will reopen at approximately noon.
Immediately following the ceremony, a reception for Carter will take place in the lobby of the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center.
“Phil Carter has a 60-year legacy of social justice work in Huntington and surrounding communities,” Williams said. “His tireless efforts during that time led to desegregation in public establishments, the establishment of human rights commissions and racial betterment on Marshall University’s campus and in the Tri-State community. He was an outstanding student athlete who, when he walked away from the basketball court, transformed his competitive zeal into improving our community, state and nation.”
