The Joe Burrow Foundation raised $65,921.23 through its “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good” friendly competition in partnership with Where I’m From Apparel.
Cincinnati can claim bragging rights for having the most apparel purchased with 2,804 pieces sold. All proceeds will benefit families in Ohio and Louisiana who are struggling with food insecurity and childhood mental health problems.
This city-inspired competition encouraged fans to purchase apparel celebrating Burrow’s football career with the Cincinnati Bengals and Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, with net proceeds benefiting the Joe Burrow Foundation.
Overall, 4,605 pieces of apparel were sold through the campaign.
“Cincinnati and Baton Rouge both have a special place in our family’s hearts,” said Burrow. “While it’s fun to compete, and Cincinnati has earned bragging rights, the true winners are the children and families served through our foundation. Thanks to everyone who joined us in doing good through this friendly and fun challenge.”
From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good ran from Nov. 29 (Giving Tuesday) through Dec. 10 (Burrow’s 26th birthday).
