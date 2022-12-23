The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Joe Burrow Foundation raised $65,921.23 through its “From the Bayou to Greater Cincinnati: Let’s Do Good” friendly competition in partnership with Where I’m From Apparel.

Cincinnati can claim bragging rights for having the most apparel purchased with 2,804 pieces sold. All proceeds will benefit families in Ohio and Louisiana who are struggling with food insecurity and childhood mental health problems.

